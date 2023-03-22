Entertainment

OTT: Prime Video greenlights German feature 'Trunk'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 06:29 pm 1 min read

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit 'Trunk'

The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has greenlit Marc Schießer's upcoming directorial Trunk (working title). The German language high-octane thriller has an interesting plot and it will be headlined by Sina Martens. The project was announced by Philip Pratt, Amazon Head of German Originals. He told Deadline, "Trunk will "take viewers on a wild ride through all the emotions."

More about the film; Prime Video investing in German content

As per reports, the story revolves around a backpacker who gets locked in the boot of a car and struggles to regain her memory. The film is bankrolled by Tobias Lohf. The OTT giant is spending on German content. It has been previewing the TV series The Gryphon at Series Mania. They announced some projects like YA fantasy movie Silver.

