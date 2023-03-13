Entertainment

Loved Netflix's 'YOU'? Check out these 5 diabolic crime series

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 13, 2023

If you loved watching 'YOU', then check out these 5 crime-thriller series

Hey, YOU! Netflix drama series YOU, starring Penn Badgley, has kept us on the edge of our seats in its recently-concluded Season 4. It traces the life of Joe Goldberg, a charismatic sociopath who can go to any extent to get a woman he likes to date him. If you liked YOU and are looking for similar eccentric crime series, here are some recommendations

'Dexter' (2006-2013)

"If Dexter is walking, you should probably run!" Back in the day, Dexter stood out from the crowd to tell the story of Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall)—a blood-spatter forensic analyst who moonlights as a—gasp!—serial killer! Much like Joe from YOU, Dexter is also a murderer with feelings and twisted thoughts. In 2021, a spin-off series titled Dexter: New Blood premiered on Showtime, too.

'Killing Eve' (2018-2022)

Looking for some twisted, mind-bending crime series? Then, Killing Eve is for you! Featuring Jodie Comer as Villanelle—an unhinged assassin—and Sandra Oh as MI5 security officer Eve, this series is unlike any other. The plotline is centered around the aforementioned characters, their increasingly complicated obsessive love-hate relationship, and how the two women suffer once they pour all their energy into knowing about each other.

'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

If Joe wasn't gory enough for your taste, try Hannibal! The NBC series that was canceled in 2015 after three seasons still enjoys a huge cult following due to its complex characters and a tangled web of violence. The show revolves around cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), who befriends FBI investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), and together they track complex serial killers.

'Ozark' (2017-2022)

Ozark may not tackle the similar kind of psychological warfare showcased in YOU, but the series brilliantly portrayed the facade. Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde—who is a well-put-together family man—is living a double life. After running a failed money-laundering scheme, he, along with his family, moves to Lake of the Ozarks, where he and his wife get involved in all kinds of unsavory businesses.

'Ratched' (2020-)

Is there a better setting for a thriller series than a mental asylum? The story revolves around a nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson), who lands at Lucia State Hospital. As the story evolves, the nurse's rosy exterior becomes bitter before turning into a fiendish character who is simply unforgiving. The show tries to validate the theory that "monsters are not born; they are made!"