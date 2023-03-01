Entertainment

Subhashree Ganguly shuts down trolls for criticizing PDA Instagram upload

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 01, 2023, 05:03 pm 3 min read

Bengali actor Shubhashree Ganguly faced criticism for kissing her husband Raj Chakrabarty; the actor responded

Actor Subhashree Ganguly, a prominent name in the Bengali industry, has been balancing work-life like a pro. The actor, who is gearing for her debut on OTT with the Indubala Bhaater Hotel series, has been making headlines for engaging in PDA (Public Display of Affection) with her husband lately. She has finally shut down the criticisms after keeping mum for a long time.

It all started with a series of pictures on Instagram

While on the one hand, Ganguly was praised for her look in the upcoming series, on the other hand, she apparently became fodder for trolls for sharing pictures on Instagram with her husband-director Raj Chakraborty from his birthday party. In a series of pictures, the couple is seen sharing an intimate moment and enjoying each other's company, while celebrating Chakraborty's birthday at home.

'Every minute we kiss each other, and we will do…'

Some netizens found the couple's extravagant gestures overwhelming and a little "too much." In a recent interview, Ganguly made it clear that such criticisms don't affect her anymore and she rather focuses on positive things in life. She said, "Those people (trolls) are invisible to us. We are doing our thing. I mean every minute we kiss each other, and we will do that."

Ganguly candidly shared how she deals with trolls

During her recent interview, the actor also talked extensively about her husband's political career as a TMC leader and the criticisms that the couple gets whenever he hits a low point. The actor shared, "Frankly, these kinds of things don't touch us at all. Not even a single second of our lives we want to waste on it. We know what we are doing."

Ganguly will play character of 75-year-old woman in new series

Ganguly caught the attention of fans when she shared glimpses from her series, which will premiere on March 7 on Hoichoi. In her interview, she elaborated on the inspiration behind this role, and said, "When I read the novel I was really nostalgic. I told my baba (father) that I got a character who is like my thamma (paternal grandmother). I am really blessed."

Know more about Ganguly's upcoming series 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel'

Based on the popular novel of the same name, the series is helmed by Debaloy Bhattacharya. The story traces the life of a young girl who is brought up in East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh), and later shifts to Calcutta after marriage. The life-of-slice drama centers on Indubala who opens a small hotel inside her house and each of her dishes come with a story.