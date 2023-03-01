Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to star in Ribhu Dasgupta's 'Section 84'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 04:43 pm 1 min read

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is on roll! Big B has been doing stellar work at this age and with every film, he is reinventing himself. The Shahenshah of Bollywood took to Instagram and announced his upcoming project with director Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is titled Section 84 and is touted to be a courtroom thriller. It also marks Bachchan and Dasgupta's third collaboration.

Bachchan's reaction on the new project

Bachchan posted a clip and captioned: "..a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture, and the challenge it provokes, for me.." The movie is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bachchan's last courtroom drama was the 2016 film Pink directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

