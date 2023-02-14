Entertainment

Everything about 'Saugandh' actor Shanti Priya's comeback film 'Sarojini'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 14, 2023, 06:05 pm 3 min read

'Saugandh' star Shanti Priya is all set to make her comeback after a hiatus of nearly 30 years!

After a lengthy hiatus of 28-29 years, veteran actor Shanti Priya is gearing up to make a stellar comeback to the big screens with a biopic on Sarojini Naidu, who is famously known as the "Nightingale of India." The actor made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the year 1991 with Saugandh. The 53-year-old actor announced her comeback on Instagram last year.

Why does this story matter?

Priya made a blazing debut in Raj N Sippy's directorial Saugandh and caught people by surprise with her stellar performance opposite Kumar.

Post the success of Saugandh, she explored the regional film industries as well.

But, even after trying to establish a name for herself, she was long forgotten from the chapters of Bollywood, therefore, she is counting on her comeback.

Veteran actor to play Naidu in her senior years

Helmed by Vinay Chandra, the upcoming project will be produced under the Visica Films banner. Priya has been roped in to play the role of activist and legendary freedom fighter Naidu in her senior years, meanwhile, prominent Kannada actor Sonal Monteiro will play the young Naidu. The project, titled Sarojini, will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Priya gained 10-12 kg weight for the film

Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Priya reflected upon the process of working in new ways in the film industry. She stated that in order to fit into Naidu's character, she was forced to put on around 10-12 kg weight. Further, she added, "I have missed the big screen a lot, and I am going to work hard on this film."

She announced big news of her comeback on Instagram

In March 2022, the actor took to Instagram to share the big news of her comeback. The post was accompanied by a collage of the actor with the freedom fighter, and the caption read, "I can't wait to show you what I can bring as an actor to such important roles and can tap into a side that's needed to portray such characters."

Check out the announcement post!

Priya replaced Dipika Chikhlia in 'Sarojini'

Earlier, the film Sarojini was being made only in the Hindi language, and, Dipika Chikhlia who essayed the role of Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan was roped in to headline the project. But later, the makers decided to make the movie in four languages and chose Priya. The film is said to be shot in Coorg, Varanasi, and Mumbai.