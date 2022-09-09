Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar birthday special: Revealing the star's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Sep 09, 2022, 10:28 am 3 min read

Akshay Kumar follows an extremely strict and disciplined lifestyle.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turns 55 today. The actor is known as one of the fittest actors in the industry for his lean and muscular physique. A fitness idol for many, Kumar follows a strict and disciplined lifestyle and believes in staying fit in the most natural ways possible. If you are curious to know about his diet and fitness secrets, then continue reading.

Workout What Kumar's workout plan looks like

Kumar is someone who isn't obsessed with having six-pack abs or a buffed-up physique. Instead, he tries to stay active by practicing natural forms of exercise. He actively participates in sports like basketball, shadowboxing, and kickboxing. He usually starts his day with an hour's swim, followed by martial arts practice, yoga, and stretching exercises. He ends with an hour-long session of meditation.

Sleep schedule The 'Kesari' star is very particular about his sleep schedule

The Laxmii actor is very strict about his sleep schedule since he considers sleep an uncompromising pillar of health. He avoids night schedules, skips most late-night parties, and insists his directors start shooting at dawn and wrap up before his bedtime. He goes to bed by 9:00pm every day and gets up in the morning latest by 5:00am and starts with exercises.

Meals Kumar loves having home-cooked meals

Kumar loves home-cooked food and believes that it is the best way to stay fit and healthy. "Whatever your mother makes at home is the best," he had said in an interview. The Bell Bottom star is also a firm believer of Ayurveda and often consumes turmeric milk for good immunity. According to reports, Kumar carries his own dabba to the film sets.

Sattvic food Kumar is a lover of sattvic food

Mohit Savargaonkar, who takes care of Kumar's daily diet plan said, "Akshay is more of a sattvic food lover as his food has no spices, onion, or garlic." He said that the actor is very calculative and balanced in terms of his eating habits and knows his body well. "For Akshay, plain food with great flavors through fresh herbs is magical," Savargaonkar had said.

Diet plan Know about the Bollywood Khiladi's diet plan

Kumar usually starts his morning with a power-packed chia pudding with berries and has avocado on toast for breakfast. The Padman actor follows a vegan diet nowadays and his main course usually includes pumpkin Thai tofu curry with rice and sauteed veggies. For snacks, he eats mildly sweet almond and blueberry cookies that are nutritious and feature zero fat content.