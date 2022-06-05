Entertainment

'Samrat Prithviraj': Day 2 collection sees slow but steady pace

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 05, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

Day 2 for 'Samrat Prithviraj' sees rather slow business.

Samrat Prithviraj starring actor Akshay Kumar as the titular character was released in theatres on Friday (June 3). The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial was made on a rather big budget due to the film's historical expanse and prominent cast members. However, it has seen a slow growth rate at the domestic box office. Let's take a look at its two-day collection and box office performance.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso—an epic poem narrating the life of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.

Despite leading Bollywood actors and Yash Raj Films backing it, the film hasn't been able to pull a large audience so far.

Reportedly, it had released on about 5,000 screens worldwide out of which 3,750 were domestic screens.

The film's estimated opening day collections were around Rs. 11cr.

Collections Film's Day 2 collection went up by 15%

Samrat Prithviraj followed the same slow growth rate on Saturday, too. However, the collections did go up by approximately 15%. On Day 2, it reportedly collected around Rs. 12.5cr, as per BoxOfficeIndia. This brings the total collection over the past two days to Rs. 23cr approximately. As compared to the metros like Delhi and Mumbai, the film is performing relatively well in smaller cities.

Expectations Opening weekend collection expected to go up by 30%

Given the film's growth trend, it is expected to earn around Rs. 38cr on its opening weekend, which is still over 30%. The expected box office performance is still less considering the magnitude of the film, the budget of which was reportedly around Rs. 200cr. So, it still has a long way ahead before it can even reach its break-even point.

Cast Details about film's cast, competition

Besides Kumar, the film also stars prominent actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij, among others. It also marked the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who gave a decent performance in the film. As for its competition, Samrat Prithviraj is reportedly lagging behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by 35%. It was released on the same day as Vikram and Major.