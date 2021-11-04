'Najaa' review: 'Sooryavanshi's new song is a peppy party number

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 04, 2021, 11:42 am

Did you hear the recent track released by 'Sooryavanshi' makers?

Sooryavanshi hits the theaters tomorrow and its makers are taking every possible step to keep the hype around the Rohit Shetty film alive. They released another song recently. Titled Najaa, the party track is 3:02 minutes long and its video features the film's lead pair, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It has been shot in aerodrome around helicopters and superbikes (impressive!). Here's our review.

Foot-tapping beats complement the voices of both the crooners

Najaa is a recreated version of the 2018 original Punjabi number sung by Pav Dharia. This track has also been sung by him and Nikhita Gandhi. The foot-tapping beats of this number complement the voices of both the crooners. Tanishk Bagchi, Bollywood's master of remakes, has composed this version. The lyrics have been penned by Dharia, Manav Sangha, and Don Jaan.

Video

The dance and visuals make the song unique

Talking about the video, Kumar and Kaif's dance moves are well synchronized. The song starts with her taking the lead and is joined by Kumar as the tempo rises later. The part when both the actors are seen on the bike in slow motion looks adventurous. Also, the location and color-coordinated costumes of the background dancers add to the song's young vibe.

Opinion

Dharia says team has done 'amazing job,' but we differ

Meanwhile, Dharia has commented on the video on YouTube. "Akshay Kumar and Katrina dancing to my song....I can't believe this is real!!! Well done to the whole team...you guys did an amazing job! Legend says these two are ageing in reverse," he wrote. Though he has complimented the team for doing "an amazing job," we beg to differ. It's a mediocre effort at best.

Twitter Post

You can check out the song here

A smashing track that you can't help but groove to! #NaJaa song out now - https://t.co/mbMBZMSC2P#Sooryavanshi in cinemas this Friday, 5th November. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/dTWbk5dzo0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 3, 2021

Conclusion

Despite being average, the track ups curiosity around the film

Verdict: The song gets 3.5 stars, while the video gets 3 out of 5. Sooryavanshi hits the cinemas tomorrow and its advance booking will start soon. The film is the fourth cop drama by Shetty and team. Actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles of Bajirao Singham and Simmba, respectively, to join their fellow cop Sooryavanshi (Kumar) to combat terrorism.