Trouble continues for 'Prithviraj' team, in soup for using 'Rajput'

Dec 31, 2021

YRF's 'Prithviraj' team has encountered another objection now

The chaotic saga of history-based Bollywood movies receiving threats from religious/caste associations continues. Now, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj seems to be facing the heat, again. A section of the Gurjar community in Rajasthan has threatened to stop the screening of the film, on emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, when it arrives if they continue to use the term "Rajput" for the king. Here's why.

A certain section of the society getting miffed with the representation of their leaders isn't a new thing. Rajput Karni Sena's threats against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (then Padmavati) had made headlines repeatedly in 2019-2020. Even Prithviraj suffered setbacks as Karni Sena and Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha were offended by the legendary king's full name not being used in the title.

So where's the objection now? As per reports, the Gurjars have said if the Yash Raj Films production continues to refer to Prithviraj Chauhan as a "Rajput," they will restrict the film's screening. This is because the king was apparently a Gurjar. They had also staged a protest in Ajmer earlier. This claim, however, has been dismissed by the leaders of the Rajput community.

Karni Sena's national spokesperson Vijendra Singh Shaktawat has said Gurjars were initially gauchar, hailing from Gujarat. Thus their name is not caste-based but based on their state of origin. Naturally, the Gurjars have refused to have any of it, claiming "Prithviraj Chauhan's father Someshwar has been connected with the Gujjar caste, and hence the son should himself be a Gurjar."

The problem is with the film's source. It's based on Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai, which was written 400 years after the emperor's time. While the text uses the term "Rajput," Gurjars say this term didn't exist during the king's lifetime. While the debate is raging on, we wait for official updates. Meanwhile, YRF had dropped Kumar's look in the action-packed teaser in November.