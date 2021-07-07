'End of an era': Film personalities mourn Dilip Kumar's demise

Credits: The film industry mourns the passing away of iconic actor Dilip Kumar

Mourning the death of screen icon Dilip Kumar, many film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, and Chiranjeevi, said the actor's passing away at the age of 98 on Wednesday was the end of an era for the Indian cinema. Kumar breathed his last at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted to last week with complaints of breathlessness.

Amitabh Bachchan

An institution has gone: Bachchan on Kumar's death

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan said Kumar leaves behind an indelible mark on Indian cinema. "An institution has gone... Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'. My duas (prayers) for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened," he wrote.

Twitter Post

Here's what Bachchan tweeted

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Have a great journey from here on master: Bajpayee

Sharing a photo of Kumar, Bajpayee tweeted that Kumar will always remain irreplaceable. "No one like you! Have a great journey from here on master... Rest in peace," the Family Man actor wrote on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar

To us actors, Dilip Kumar was 'The Hero': Akshay Kumar

Akshay tweeted that the legendary actor's passing away has left a huge void in the film industry. "To the world, many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," he posted on Twitter.

Twitter Post

Akshay shared a picture of Kumar on Twitter

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Personal loss of my most precious idol: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai, who worked with Kumar in films like Karma (1986) and Saudagar (1991), said the legendary actor's passing away was the "saddest day" of his life."Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone. My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words," Ghai tweeted.

Ajay Devgn

Nothing really prepared me for his passing away: Devgn

Sharing a picture with Kumar, Devgn wrote he was devastated by his death and offered condolences to his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Saira ji," Devgn wrote.

Chiranjeevi

Kumar was an acting institution, a national treasure: Chiranjeevi

South star Chiranjeevi said he remembers Kumar as someone who "enthralled the world for several decades." "An era comes to an end in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of legend #DilipKumar Saab. One of the greatest actors India has ever produced, an acting institution & a national treasure," his tweet read.

We lost brightest star of Indian cinema: Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty said with Kumar's death, the Indian cinema has lost its "brightest star." "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab," he posted on Twitter.

Details

John, Raveena, Sunny, Hansal Mehta also condoled his death

John Abraham tweeted, "Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar." Raveena Tandon wrote, "A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar." Sunny Deol tweeted, "End Of An Era! #DilipKumar Sahab! You will always be missed." Sharing a picture of Kumar, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "There will never be another Dilip Kumar."

South actors

South film actors also condoled his death

Telugu actor Jr. NTR tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed." "One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar Sahab. I...pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him," tweeted actor Siddharth.

'Rest in the highest realms of glory'

Actor Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, "And he ascends towards the heaven. What a legacy!" Alongside a picture of Kumar, actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir .thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. #RIPDilipKumar."

About

Kumar's first film was 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film Jwar Bhata in 1944 and his last Qila in 1998, 54 years later. His five-decade career included many acclaimed films like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, and later, as he graduated to character roles, Shakti and Karma.