Jul 07, 2021

Film legend Dilip Kumar took his last breath today

Film legend Dilip Kumar took his last breath today morning at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 98. This sad development was confirmed by Faisal Farooqui, their family friend, who maintains Kumar's Twitter account. He was admitted to Hinduja hospital last Wednesday, after he complained of breathlessness, and it's there that he passed away, leaving a pall of gloom behind.

'We are from God and to Him we return'

Farooqui, who has been pretty active quelling rumors about Kumar's health deterioration and at times death, took to Twitter to confirm the demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," he wrote. Before this, he had tweeted that Kumar's "health is improving."

Last month, he was put on oxygen support

To recall, he was hospitalized last Wednesday (June 30), and it was the second time in June he was admitted. Before that, he was wheeled in to Hinduja early last month (June 6), where he was put on oxygen support. That time, doctors had performed pleural aspiration, and he was discharged on June 11. Politician Sharad Pawar had paid him a visit then.

Kumar has been in an out of hospital several times

Over the last few years, Kumar has been in and out of hospital, quite a few times, for several reasons, right from kidney ailment, chest infection to pneumonia. He even celebrated his birthday, which comes in December, in a hospital four years ago. Saira Banu, his wife of 50 years, has been by his side all this while. The couple has no children.

'His passing away is a loss to our cultural world'

As soon as the news broke, condolences started pouring in. A part of PM Narendra Modi's tweet read, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers." Akshay Kumar wrote, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero."

