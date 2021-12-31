Entertainment 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' teaser: Anthology will be emotionally rich

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' teaser: Anthology will be emotionally rich

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 09:37 am 2 min read

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' set to premiere on January 14

The teaser of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, a five-episode series, was unveiled on Thursday. Each episode will be based on different emotions, including love, hope, and connection. The anthology, which has five filmmakers directing each episode, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 14. It is the second installment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai that was released in October last year.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Last year, when the pandemic was at its peak, the anthology's first version was released. It received a tremendous positive response from the audience. Now that the anthology's second installment is set to be premiered, it has made the fans more excited. It goes without saying that this is one of the highly anticipated ones that people are looking forward to watching.

Cast Acclaimed actors are part of this anthology

Actors including Joju George, Nadiya Moidu, Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen in lead roles. What we see in the teaser is a brief peep into those five segments. Though the plots of the episodes have not been revealed in the teaser, it can be said with confidence that Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa will give the audience an emotional ride.

Twitter Post Check out the teaser here

Directors These are the directors who have helmed the episodes

The anthology has those directors aboard who have received laurels for their previous work. Balaji Mohan of Siddharth-led Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Eppadi and Dhanush's Maari 2-fame has helmed the segment Mugakavasa Mutham. Sillu Karupatti and Aelay fame Halitha Shameem has helmed Loners. KD director Madhumita's portion is titled Mouname Paarvayaai. Richard Antony and Surya Krishna's portions are titled Nizhal Tharum Idam and The Mask, respectively.

Quote 'The series will infuse viewers with hope and faith'

Speaking about the project, Aparna Purohit, the head of Amazon Prime Video's India Originals team, said in a statement, "The overwhelming response that we received to our first anthology encouraged us to continue." "We are happy to present Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa and are confident that the series will infuse viewers with hope as we step foot in the new year," she added.