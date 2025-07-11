Joe Root now owns the most outfield catches in Tests

Dismissal

Root takes brilliant catch to dismiss Karun Nair

Ben Stokes bowled an delivery that angled in and straightened enough. Nair, who was batting on 40, got caught in the crease and the ball flew off the shoulder of the bat in the region between keeper Jamie Smith and first slip. Root took a neat left-handed stunning catch, just millimeters above the ground. India were reduced to 74/2 with Nair's dismissal.