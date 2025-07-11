Joe Root now owns the most outfield catches in Tests
What's the story
Joe Root added another feather to his illustrious Test cap, but this time it's in fielding. The England maestro has become the outright most successful outfield catcher in Test cricket. Root has surpassed Rahul Dravid to record the most outfield catches in Tests. He took a blinder on Day 2 of the Lord's Test versus India. Here's more.
Dismissal
Root takes brilliant catch to dismiss Karun Nair
Ben Stokes bowled an delivery that angled in and straightened enough. Nair, who was batting on 40, got caught in the crease and the ball flew off the shoulder of the bat in the region between keeper Jamie Smith and first slip. Root took a neat left-handed stunning catch, just millimeters above the ground. India were reduced to 74/2 with Nair's dismissal.
Record
Outfielders with most catches in Tests
As mentioned, Root went past Dravid in terms of most catches by an outfielder. Most outfield catches in Test cricket: 211*Joe Root 210 Rahul Dravid 205 Mahela Jayawardene 200 Steve Smith 200 Jacques Kallis 196 Ricky Ponting