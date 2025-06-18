India will miss Virat Kohli in Test cricket: Ben Stokes
What's the story
England Test captain Ben Stokes has highlighted Virat Kohli's fighting spirit, saying India will miss it in the upcoming five-match Test series in the UK, starting June 20.
After the recent retirement of veterans Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side in England.
Earlier this month, England's vice-captain Ollie Pope also stated that Team India will miss the presence and aura of Kohli.
Kohli's impact
Strange not seeing Number 18: Stokes
In a video released by England Cricket, Stokes said India will miss Kohli's "fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, desire to win."
He added that it would be strange not seeing Number 18 on any Indian shirt.
"He has made number 18 his, hasn't he? It'll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of anyone... of any Indian shirt, but he has been class for them for a long period of time," said Stokes.
Transition
Transition phase of Team India
India, who are undergoing a transition phase, aim to win their first Test series on England soil since July 2007.
Kohli, India's most successful Test skipper, has led the side in 10 Tests on England soil.
As per ESPNcricinfo, no other player has captained India in more than nine such Tests. MS Dhoni follows Kohli on this list with nine appearances.
Under Kohli, India won three and lost six Tests in England.
His contributions while leading in England remain invaluable!
Retirement
'Going to be a shame..': Stokes
Stokes added that he left a text message after Kohli announced his retirement from Test.
"I did text him, saying it's going to be a shame not to play against him because I love playing against Virat. We both love playing against each other because we have that same mindset when we are out in the field that it's a battle," said Stokes.
Career
A look at his illustrious Test career
Kohli's Test career was phenomenal, to say the least. He retired with a staggering 9,230 runs from 123 Tests at an average of 46.85.
His record features 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries since his debut in 2011 against West Indies.
Notably, Kohli succeeded the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at Number four following the latter's international retirement in 2013.
The former aced the challenge and scored a total of 7,564 runs in 160 Test innings at an average of 50.09.