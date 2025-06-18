What's the story

England Test captain Ben Stokes has highlighted Virat Kohli's fighting spirit, saying India will miss it in the upcoming five-match Test series in the UK, starting June 20.

After the recent retirement of veterans Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side in England.

Earlier this month, England's vice-captain Ollie Pope also stated that Team India will miss the presence and aura of Kohli.