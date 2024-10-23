Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz has joined the elite World Test Championship (WTC) list, alongside Jadeja and Stokes, for his impressive all-round performance.

Miraz has scored over 550 runs and taken 34 wickets in the ongoing WTC cycle, keeping Bangladesh competitive globally.

His latest performance helped Bangladesh recover from a potential defeat against South Africa, ending the rain-curtailed Day 3 leading by 81 runs.

Miraz has been phenomenal in WTC 2023-25 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz joins Jadeja, Stokes in elite WTC list

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:57 pm Oct 23, 2024

What's the story Mehidy Hasan Miraz is playing a knock of character in the third innings of Bangladesh's ongoing first Test against South Africa in Mirpur. He returned unbeaten on 87 at stumps on Day 3. During his stay, he became just the third player to score over 500 runs and take more than 30 wickets in a single ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The 26-year-old all-rounder joined England's Ben Stokes and India's Ravindra Jadeja in this elite list.

Knock

A gritty knock from Miraz

Bangladesh were folded for 106 batting first as South Africa replied with a solid 308. The home side was further reeling at 112/6 in their second innings, trailing by 90 runs, staring at an innings defeat. Mehidy and Jaker Ali (58) then steadied the ship for Bangladesh with a brilliant 138-run stand. The former continued to bat well after Ali's departure as the Tigers finished the rain-curtailed Day 3 at 283/7, leading by 81 runs.

Impressive stats

Miraz's performance in the ongoing WTC cycle

Miraz has been a standout performer for Bangladesh in the ongoing WTC cycle, leading both batting and bowling charts for his side. He has now gone past 540-plus runs across nine Tests at an average of 42-plus, including five half-centuries. On the bowling front, he has taken 34 wickets at 28.58 (4W: 3, 5W: 1). His all-round skills have been instrumental in keeping Bangladesh competitive on the global stage.

Elite club

Stokes and Jadeja's records in WTC

Stokes and Jadeja are the only other players to have completed this unique double in the WTC. Stokes did it twice, first in the maiden WTC cycle (2019-21) with 1,334 runs and 34 wickets, and then in the second edition (2021-23) with 971 runs and 30 wickets. Jadeja completed the double in the second WTC cycle (2021-23) with 721 runs and a stunning 47 wickets.

Stats

A look at Mehidy's Test numbers

With his latest knock, Mehidy has raced past 1,750 runs in 48 Tests at an average of 22-plus This was his 10th 50-plus score in Bangladesh whites as Mehidy is approaching his second Test ton. Against SA, he has gone past 180 runs across four matches at 30-plus. (50: 1). With the ball, Mehidy has scalped 185 Test wickets at 32.55.