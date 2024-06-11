Next Article

Indians with successive POTM awards in T20 World Cups

What's the story The Indian cricket team has made a delightful start to their campaign in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue won their first two games, against Ireland and Pakistan. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah spitted venom with the ball in both these fixtures and claimed successive Player-of-the-Match awards. Here we look at all Indians with consecutive POTM awards in T20 WCs.

Amit Mishra - 2 in 2014

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was the first Indian to accomplish this monumental feat. While he claimed 2/22 in four overs in India's opener against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2014 edition, the succeeding match against West Indies saw him return with 2/18 in four overs. Mishra's brilliance meant MS Dhoni's team won both these games convincingly.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 2 in 2014

While Mishra starred in India's first two games in the 2014 T20 WC, the team's next two matches saw Ravichandran Ashwin claim consecutive POTM awards. He bowled brilliantly against hosts Bangladesh, claiming 2/15 in four overs. The off-spinner was even more lethal in the high-voltage clash against Australia. His 4/11 in 3.2 overs meant the Aussies were folded for 86 while chasing 160.

Ravindra Jadeja - 2 in 2021

Though India endured a forgettable campaign in the 2021 edition, Ravindra Jadeja helped them finish in style. The left-arm spinner took 3/15 in four overs against Scotland as the team was folded for 85. In his next outing against Namibia, Jadeja took 3/16 in his quota of overs. As India won both these games, Jadeja received the POTM awards.

Jasprit Bumrah - 2 in 2024

As mentioned, Bumrah is the latest addition to this elite list. The speedster managed 2/6 from three overs in the game against Ireland as the team was bundled out for a paltry score of 96. In the high-profile clash against Pakistan, Bumrah recorded figures worth 3/14 in four overs. His brilliance helped the Men in Blue successfully defend 119 in New York.