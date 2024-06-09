Next Article

Most runs in a T20I without an individual 50+ score

Jun 09, 2024

What's the story Australia beat England to claim a crucial win in Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The Aussies posted 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs before restricting the Brits to 165/6. Notably, no batter could manage a fifty in the entire game. Here we decode the T20Is with most runs without an individual 50+ score.

#4

Australia vs England, 2024 - 366 runs

The recent Australia-England game takes the fourth spot on this list. A total of 366 runs were accumulated as 13 batters were dismissed across both innings. England skipper Jos Buttler (42) was the only one to cross the 40-run mark. Philip Salt (37), David Warner (39), Travis Head (34), and Mitchell Marsh (35) were the other batters to score at least 30.

#3

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2016 - 369 runs

Afghanistan posted 187/7 against Zimbabwe in the 2016 Sharjah T20I. The latter team was restricted to 182/7 in response. Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller (49*) just missed out on a fifty. Meanwhile, Afghanistan opener Usman Ghani (42) was the only other batter to touch the 40-run mark. The game saw 369 runs being scored across both innings.

#2

Malta vs Bulgaria, 2020 - 375 runs

375 runs were aggregated in the 2020 Sofia T20I between associate teams Malta and Bulgaria. Interestingly, no batter could even manage 40 runs in the match. Haroon Mughal (33) and Ravinder Singh (34) scored 30s for Malta as the team posted 184/6 while batting first. Bulgaria were restricted to 159/8 in response as Kiran Dasan (31) scored the most for them.

#1

New Zealand vs England, 2013 - 388 runs

The 2013 Auckland T20I between New Zealand and England saw 388 runs being scored across the two innings. Vital 40s from Luke Wright (42) and Eoin Morgan (46) helped the Brits compile 214/7 while batting first. The Kiwis were restricted to 174/9 in response as Martin Guptill (44) was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark.