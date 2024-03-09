Next Article

England continue to reel at the eighth place (Source: X/@BCCI)

WTC table: India beat England 4-1, consolidate top position

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:16 pm Mar 09, 202403:16 pm

What's the story India have consolidated their top position in the ICC World Test Championship standings following their innings triumph over England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The hosts clinched the series 4-1 after losing the opener. There is no real change in the standing as England continue to reel at the eighth place. Here we decode the table.

Summary of the match

Batting first, England started well and were going along fine at 175/3 before India triggered a collapse (218/10). Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin shared nine scalps. Zak Crawley made 79. In reply, India posted 477 thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill (110) and Rohit Sharma (103). England were folded for 195 in their second outing. Ashwin claimed a fifer in his 100th Test.

India continue at the top

New Zealand's defeat in the Wellington Test against Australia propelled India to the top. India have now won six of their nine matches in the 2023-25 WTC cycle (L2, D1). They have accumulated 74 points with a points percentage of 68.51%. India were down to fifth spot after losing the first Test against England, but four consecutive wins helped them rise again.

What about England?

England fell to seventh spot after they lost the second Test in Visakhapatnam. With another defeat in Rajkot (3rd Test), they dropped to eighth spot. Two more defeats mean England continue to reel at the penultimate position. England have lost six out of 10 Tests in this cycle and have amassed 21 points with a points percentage of 17.5% (W3, D1).

Australia hold the third position

The Aussies consolidated their third position with the win in Wellington. Having featured in 11 Test matches, Australia have won seven and lost three while registering a solitary draw. They own 78 points and a PCT of 59.09%. They earlier demolished Pakistan 3-0 in their previous Test assignment.

NZ at the second place

New Zealand, who routed South Africa 2-0 at home in their preceding Test series, slipped down to the second place after losing to Australia. The Kiwis now have 36 points and a points percentage of 60%. They have won three out of five matches and lost two in the current cycle. Earlier, NZ played a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.

Decoding positions of Pakistan and WI

Pakistan hold fifth place with 22 points and 36.66% PCT. The tally includes two wins and three defeats (PCT: 36.66%). Meanwhile, WI are in sixth place. They now have two defeats, a win, and a draw in this cycle (16 points). Their PTC went up to 33.33% following a 1-1 tied series against Australia last month courtesy of a great win in Brisbane.

What about Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and South Africa?

Bangladesh are at the fourth place and they own 12 points and a PCT of 50%. They have one win and a defeat. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, having lost both their Tests in this cycle, are at the bottom. Seventh-placed South Africa have won just one of their four Tests so far in the game. They now have 12 points and a PCT of 25%.

WTC: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.