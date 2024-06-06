Next Article

Kohli has scored 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33 versus PAK (Photo credit: X/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli: Decoding his T20I batting stats against Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 07:40 pm Jun 06, 202407:40 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli will be the cynosure of all eyes when India and Pakistan face each other in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Kohli scored a five-ball one against Ireland in India's opener on Wednesday. He would be keen to be among the runs against arch-rivals Pakistan. We decode his stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kohli comes from a solid Indian Premier League 2024 season. He won the prestigious Orange Cap for smashing 741 runs at 61.75 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli will once again open the batting for Team India and it would be a challenging ask against an experienced Pakistan line-up. However, Kohli has fared well against Pakistan and fans will hope for his key contribution.

Stats

Kohli has bossed the show against Pakistan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has featured in 10 matches against Pakistan in T20Is. He has scored 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33 (SR: 123.85). Kohli has hit five fifties with the best score of 82*. Notably, the 35-year-old batter owns 48 fours and 11 sixes. 308 of Kohli's runs have come from five T20 WC games at 308. He owns four fifties.

Vs bowlers

Kohli's T20I numbers versus key Pakistan pacers

Versus Shaheen Afridi, Kohli has scored 34 runs from two innings at 34. He has been dismissed once (SR: 154.54). Mohammad Amir has bowled 19 deliveries to Kohli with 12 of them being dot balls. Kohli has scored 16 runs at a strike rate worth 84.21 (0 dismissals). Kohli has faced Haris Rauf across four innings, scoring 42 runs from 32 balls (SR: 131.25).

Information

Kohli is the top scorer in T20Is and T20 WCs

Kohli owns the most runs in T20I history (4,038). He averages 51.11 with the help of one ton and 37 fifties. In ICC T20 World Cup history, Kohli has scored the most number of runs. He has 1,142 runs at 76.13.