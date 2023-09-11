India register their biggest ODI win over Pakistan: Key stats

India register their biggest ODI win over Pakistan: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 11:27 pm 6 min read

India won the match by 228 runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on September 11. The Men in Blue defended a mammoth 356/2 after rain pushed the match into the reserve day. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets, while the Indian batters scripted a flurry of records. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slammed centuries and stitched a record-breaking partnership.

A look at the match's summary

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 121 runs after Pakistan elected to field. Kohli and Rahul then took India to 356/2. Pakistan missed injured Haris Rauf, who didn't bowl on the reserve day. While chasing, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam early. Kuldeep decimated Pakistan's batting post the rain break. Pakistan ended on 128/8 injured Rauf and Naseem Shah didn't bat.

A record-equaling total for Team India

As per ESPNcricinfo, India's 356/2 is now their joint-highest total against Pakistan in ODI cricket. The Men in Blue compiled as many runs for nine wickets during the 2005 home series in Visakhapatnam. Notably, India have also registered the fourth-highest total by a side in the ODI Asia Cup. This is also India's second-highest total in this regard.

Kohli slams his 47th ODI ton

Kohli came to the middle after India lost skipper Rohit, who shared a 121-run opening stand with Gill. The Indian top-order batter started his knock cautiously but accelerated after reaching the 50-run mark on the reserve day. He reached his 47th ODI century off 84 balls in the 48th over. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes).

Consecutive ODI tons on a ground; fourth Asia Cup century

Kohli now has the joint-most consecutive centuries in ODI cricket on a single ground (four). He has joined South African legend Hashim Amla in this regard. He slammed four ODI tons in Centurion. Moreover, Kohli now has the joint second-most centuries in the ODI Asia Cup (four), with Kumar Sangakkara. Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya tops this list (six).

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

During the match, Kohli also became the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar previously held this record, having achieved this mark in 321 innings. Kohli has broken Tendulkar's record by taking just 267 innings for scoring 13,000 ODI runs. This means Kohli is now the only player to reach this landmark in less than 300 innings.

Tons in consecutive matches in Colombo

Kohli now has centuries in his last four ODI innings at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. His scores read 128*(119), 131(96), 110*(116), and 122*(94). The Indian batter averages an astronomical 128.20 on this ground in the format. He has scored 641 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 99.84 in this regard. The tally includes a half-century as well.

Sixth ODI ton for Rahul

Rahul made his comeback match memorable by slamming his sixth ODI century. Rahul, who returned to international cricket after nearly six months, took India past 300 along with Kohli. The former went after the Pakistan bowlers on the reserve day, smashing boundaries at will. He brought up his ton off 100 balls, having slammed a 106-ball 111* (12 fours and 2 sixes).

Rahul races to 2,000 ODI and 4,000 List A runs

Early in his knock, Rahul became the joint third-fastest Indian to accomplish 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached this feat with his 14th run. Rahul completed 2,000 ODI runs in his 53rd innings. He joined Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian to get to the mark (in terms of innings). Rahul also surpassed 4,000 runs in List A cricket.

Highest-ever ODI Asia Cup partnership

After the Indian openers set the innings' tone, Kohli and Rahul traveled the extra mile. They took India from 123/2 to 356/2 in 32.1 overs. Kohli and Rahul added an unbeaten 233 off 193 balls, now the highest-ever partnership for any wicket in the ODI Asia Cup. The duo overtook Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed (224 vs India, 2012).

Highest partnership for India against Pakistan in ODIs

Kohli and Rahul also recorded the highest-ever partnership for India against Pakistan in ODI cricket. They went past Navjot Singh Sidhu and Tendulkar, who put on 231 runs for the second wicket against Pakistan in 1996 in Sharjah.

A look at other notable records

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Kohli has been involved in four of the top seven partnerships for India in the Asia Cup. Kohli has had a role in four 150+ partnerships in the Asia Cup, which is the most. Moreover, he broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of being involved in the most 350+ ODI totals (20). Kohli did so for the 21st time.

Gill slams eighth ODI fifty, gets this record

On the scheduled match day (September 10), Gill stamped his authority with a blistering knock. He smashed a 52-ball 58, slamming his eighth half-century in ODI cricket. Gill now has the most runs by an Indian in their first 30 ODI innings (1,571). He had earlier broken the record of Shreyas Iyer, who slammed 1,299 runs in this regard.

50th ODI fifty for Rohit

Rohit also accelerated after settling down, scoring his 50th ODI fifty. He became the eighth Indian to accomplish the feat, joining Tendulkar (96), Kohli (65), Sourav Ganguly (71), Dravid (82), Dhoni (73), Mohammad Azharuddin (52), and Yuvraj Singh (52). Meanwhile, Rohit has also clobbered 30 tons in the format. Only Kohli (46) and Tendulkar (49) boast more ODI tons.

Rohit attains this unique feat

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, Rohit became the first batter to smash Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi for a six in the first over in ODIs. Rohit was watchful early on as the first five balls of the innings were dots. However, Shaheen darted the final ball on the legs, and Rohit flicked it over deep backward square leg to open his account.

Fourth century-plus partnership between Rohit and Gill

Rohit and Gill registered a century-plus partnership for the fourth time in ODI cricket. They now have 966 runs between them in just 11 ODI innings at an astronomical average of 96.40. The tally also includes four half-century stands.

Second ODI fifer for Kuldeep

While the batters put India on top in the first half, Kuldeep spun the Indians to victory with his vicious balls. The left-arm wrist-spinner took his first wicket of the match in the form of Fakhar Zaman. Kuldeep then dismissed Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Faheem Ashraf to record his second ODI five-wicket haul. Kuldeep conceded just 25 runs in eight overs.

India's biggest ODI win over Pakistan

India won the match by 228 runs, their biggest victory against Pakistan in ODI cricket (in terms of runs). This is the first instance of India recording a 200-run-plus win margin against Pakistan in the 50-over format. Their previous biggest win over Pakistan came in 2008 in Mirpur. India won that match by a total of 140 runs.

