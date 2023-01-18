Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA could host India-Pakistan clash

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 18, 2023, 07:08 pm 2 min read

USA and West Indies will jointly host the tournament in 2024 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

According to a PTI report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is inspecting venues in Oakland, Florida, and Los Angeles for the 2024 T20 World Cup. USA Cricket President Atul Rai informed the same on Wednesday. Notably, USA and West Indies will jointly host the tournament in 2024. It has been learned that the US will likely host the India-Pakistan clash.

Here is what Rai told PTI

"The ICC events team headed by Chris Tetley had travelled up and down back in May when they inspected a lot of grounds across various cities. Few weeks back (December), they again came back and narrowed their search," Rai told PTI. "Preferably it will be held in the USA considering that India's T20 games against West Indies in Florida were complete sell out."

What about ground dimensions?

Most grounds in USA are dedicated to baseball. Hence, the fields have shorter dimensions, which doesn't serve the purpose of cricket. Rai informed that the ICC would choose appropriate grounds for the tournament. "If we look at the ground in Los Angeles, India A had travelled here to play five games against Australia. It's a proper cricket ground with big boundaries," added Rai.

ICC handed USA automatic qualification for 2024 T20 WC

In April 2022, the ICC awarded USA automatic qualification for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup. USA, who would co-host the expanded 20-team tournament with the West Indies, are set to record their first-ever World Cup appearance. It is interesting to note that USA will host its first-ever global cricket tournament. They last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).

First-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation

In December 2021, the USA claimed their first-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation. They defeated Ireland in the first of the two-match series. USA successfully defended 188 against Ireland, with Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh setting up their victory. The duo shared a century stand after USA were reduced to 16/4. Meanwhile, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Nisarg Patel took two wickets each.

USA likely to host India-Pakistan clash

It is worth noting that USA is likely to host the famous India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. India beat Pakistan in their T20 World Cup clash in 2022 at MCG. The Men in Blue chased 160, with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sharing a century stand. India avenged their loss from the 2021 event, claiming a 13th World Cup win against Pakistan.