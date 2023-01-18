Sports

Hashim Amla retires from all forms of cricket: Key stats

Jan 18, 2023

Amla scored 18,672 runs across all formats for the South Africa between 2004 and 2019 (Source: Twitter/@Edgbaston)

Former South African legend Hashim Amla has retired from all forms of cricket. Amla, who is aged 39, was part of the Surrey team that won the County Championship in 2022. Amla scored 18,672 runs across all formats for the South Africa between 2004 and 2019. Overall, he managed 34,104 runs across all formats. Here we present the stats.

2nd-highest scorer for SA in Tests

In 124 Tests, Amla amassed 9,282 runs at 46.64. He slammed 28 tons and 41 fifties with the best score of 311*. He is the second-highest runs scorer for SA after Jacques Kallis, who managed 13,206 runs. Amla made his debut in the longest format for SA back in 2005 versus India. He featured in his last match against Sri Lanka in February 2019.

19,521 runs in First-Class cricket

Besides his 9,282 runs for SA in the longest format, Amla went on to compose a total of 19,521 runs in First-Class cricket. He hammered 57 tons and 93 half-centuries.

His numbers in white-ball cricket for SA

In 181 ODI games, Amla finished with 8,113 runs at 49.46. He registered 27 tons and 39 fifties. He is the 3rd-highest scorer for SA in ODI cricket after Kallis (11,550) and AB de Villiers (9,427). Amla's 27 tons is the highest for a SA batter. In the T20I format, he piled up 1,277 runs at 33.60. He smashed 8 half-centuries.

His overall numbers in List A and T20 cricket

Overall in List A cricket, Amla managed 10,020 runs at 44.73. He hit 30 tons and 52 fifties, with the best score of 159. In the shortest format, his overall runs tally reads as 4,563 at 30.83. He hammered two tons and 30 fifties.