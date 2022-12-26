Sports

Boxing Day Test: Australia bowl out South Africa for 189

Written by V Shashank Dec 26, 2022, 01:31 pm 2 min read

Australia bundled out South Africa on 189 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia were the better side by and large on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG. Electing to bowl, Aussie pacers ran riot to bundle out SA on 189. All-rounder Cameron Green claimed a stunning five-fer (5/27). Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen struck fifties each to keep SA alive. Australia currently trail by 144 runs. Here's more.

Verreynne shines on Boxing Day Test

Coming to bat at 58/4, Verreynne ended up scoring his second consecutive fifty of the ongoing series. He ran a single to complete his second fifty in Test cricket. The wicket-keeper batter fetched three fours as he compiled a 99-ball 52. Verreynne had also scored a fifty in the first innings at the Gabba (64), uplifting SA from a position of bother.

Jansen toys with the Aussie attack on offer

Jansen's counter-attacking approach eased the pressure off the Proteas. The right-hander struck a four off Mitchell Starc, followed by back-to-back fours off Nathan Lyon in the 46th over. He slammed a boundary off Lyon in the 58th over, bringing up his maiden Test fifty. He continued with the hostile approach before being trumped by Green. Jansen scored 59 off 136 deliveries (4s: 10).

Aussie bowlers prove to be a handful

Aussie bowlers were right on the money at the MCG. Scott Boland got the breakthrough, tempting Sarel Erwee to drive away from the body. Green got the better of Theunis de Bruyn, while SA received double blows as both Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma departed in the 23rd over. Green completed his maiden Test five-fer. Lyon (1/53) and Starc (2/39) chipped in as well.

South Africa fail to get going with the bat

Batting-wise, there weren't many positives for SA besides the valiant knocks from Verreynne and Jansen. The pair added a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket, piloting the visitors from 67/5 to 179/6. Elgar was run-out after a solid-looking start (26). However, he managed to breach the 5,000-run mark in Tests. Bavuma and Khaya Zondo registered single-digit scores. SA's tail-enders failed to offer anything substantial.

Warner has looked ominous in his 100th Test

Aussie opener David Warner has looked in a terrific touch so far. He returned unbeaten on Day 1 with 32 off 51 deliveries (4s: 3). His partner, Usman Khawaja (1), departed after edging a fullish delivery by Kagiso Rabada bowled outside off stump. Warner is joined by Marnus Labuschagne (5*), with Australia's score reading 45/1 at stumps.