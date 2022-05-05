Sports

IPL 2022, all-round DC hand SRH a defeat: Records broken

Delhi Capitals overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. DC scored 207/3 in 20 overs, riding on David Warner's 92* and Rovman Powell's 67*. In response, SRH failed to chase down DC's massive score. This was the third successive loss for SRH after a run of five wins.

DC vs SRH How did the match pan out?

DC lost Mandeep Singh (0) early on before Mitchell Marsh perished as well for 10. Soon they were 85/3 in the 9th over. Warner was in his element and kept the scorecard going. He was helped by Powell as they added a superb 118-run stand. SRH were pegged back in reply and a 200-plus score was always going to be an issue.

Warner 54th IPL fifty for Warner

Warner smashed a 58-ball 92. He hammered 12 fours and 3 sixes (SR 158.62). He has 356 runs in IPL 2022 from 8 games at 59.33. This was his fourth IPL fifty this season and best score as well. Overall, Warner has raced to 5,805 runs at 42.37. He has smashed 54 IPL half-centuries.

DC Batting records for DC

This is the first time DC have surpassed the 200-run mark versus SRH in IPL. This is also the 10th-highest score against SRH in the IPL. It's the 12th time SRH conceded 200-plus runs in an IPL game. This is the 10th time DC have gone past 200 in an IPL game. DC have scored 200-plus score thrice in IPL 2022.

Information Powell dazzles with an unbeaten 67*

Powell smashed his maiden IPL fifty after making his debut this season. In 10 games he has 202 runs at 28.85 (SR 171.18), Powell hammered three fours and six sixes versus SRH (SRH 191.43).

Information Bhuvi impresses for SRH

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/25) has 152 IPL scalps at 25.40. He has 14 scalps in 18 games versus DC. In IPL 2022, Bhuvi has picked up 10 scalps at 27.40.