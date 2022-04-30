Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 30, 2022, 05:45 pm 3 min read

A raging Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. SRH were on a five-match win streak. However, that was put to rest in a five-wicket loss to GT. CSK have mustered two wins in eight outings. Lately, they lost to PBKS by 11 runs. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. The wicket has averaged over 160 in the first innings (last five matches). Eight matches have been played at MCA. The side batting first has stamped a win on five occasions.

SRH Sunrisers are raring to claim their sixth win of this season

SRH are a team to beat this season. They have one of the finest pace attacks in the tourney in Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, and a veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Plus, SRH have looked commanding on the batting front. Left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma has punched a few top-notch exhibitions. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markam are enjoying a note-worthy run.

Information A look at the H2H record

Both teams have faced each other on 17 occasions in IPL. CSK have the upper hand with 12 wins, while SRH have triumphed on five occasions. This season, SRH (155/2) handed an eight-wicket drubbing to CSK (154/7) in the last match-up.

CSK Super Kings would be desperate to change their fortunes

The chances are looking slim for the Super Kings to bag a playoff berth. Batting hasn't clicked altogether. Particularly, CSK's failure to capitalize in the powerplay has bit them hard this season. Only a few, namely Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, and Shivam Dube have rendered decent totals. CSK's bowling has been fairly positive with Dwayne Bravo and Maheesh Theekshana posting consistent numbers.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. CSK (probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ambati Rayudu (CSK) has amassed 540 runs in 19 matches against SRH. He averages 45.00. Veteran pacer Dwayne Bravo (CSK) has pocketed 14 wickets this season at 18.50. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has racked up 228 runs in eight matches this season. He averages 45.60. Right-arm quick Umran Malik (SRH) has scalped 15 wickets in IPL 2022. He averages 15.93.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik. Fantasy XI (option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan, Mukesh Choudhary, Marco Jansen.