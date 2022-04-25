Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 25, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

CSK have won two of their last three matches (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. PBKS have won three of their seven outings (NRR of -0.562). Meanwhile, CSK have commanded two wins from seven fixtures (-0.534). They would look to avenge their 54-run loss to PBKS in the last match-up. Here's the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

Wankhede hasn't produced many high-scoring affairs it is known for. The venue has hosted eight matches this season. The chasing side won the first four fixtures, while the side batting first has triumphed in the last four outings. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the first innings. Pacers are likely to dictate the outcome more than spinners.

PBKS How have PBKS fared at Wankhede?

According to Cricketpedia, PBKS have a 6-9 win record at Wankhede in IPL. In this edition, PBKS faced a six-wicket defeat to KKR in their lone outing at Wankhede. PBKS were bundled out for 137 in 18.2 overs. Wicket-keeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9-ball 31) was the top performer with the willow. KKR chased down the target, riding on Andre Russell's 70*.

Data Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Highest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 189/5 RCB vs DC. Lowest scores at Wankhede in the season underway: 131/5 CSK vs KKR, 132/8 MI vs LSG, 133/4 KKR vs CSK.

CSK How have CSK fared at Wankhede?

As per Cricketpedia, CSK have won 11 of their 20 matches (lost nine) at Wankhede. This season, CSK were battered by KKR in their only outing at Wankhede. Batting first, CSK posted 131/5 in 20 overs with wicket-keeper MS Dhoni striking a 38-ball 50* (seven fours and one six). Later, KKR (133/4) chased down the target in 18.3 overs, winning by six wickets.

Information Who have fared better at Wankhede - pacers or spinners?

A total of 73 wickets have been recorded at Wankhede in the last six fixtures (six run-outs and one retired out). Pacers have a run-riot at this venue, claiming 43 wickets, including eight scalps from the last outing. Meanwhile, spinners have pocketed 23 wickets.

Information PBKS vs CSK: Telecast details

