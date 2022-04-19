Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 19, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

A blazing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. Both LSG and RCB have hoarded four wins from six matches in the season so far. The match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Here are the key venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and stats

DY Patil has hosted 10 matches this season. The chasing side has willed themselves to a win on six occasions. The wicket has been high-scoring, with 175 as the average first innings total (last five matches). Pacers have been lethal on the wicket offered this season. In the last outing at the DYP, SRH (152/3) trounced PBKS (151) by seven wickets.

Stats Who are the key performers at this venue?

KL Rahul (LSG) has struck 92 runs from two innings at DYP. He averages a sensational 46.00. Dinesh Karthik (RCB) has amassed 108 runs in five innings at this venue. He averages 36.00. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has struck 101 runs across three innings at 33.67. Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) has scalped seven wickets in three innings at 13.57.

Information How have LSG fared at this venue?

Lucknow Super Giants have won both their matches at DYP. LSG (169/7) snatched a close win over SRH (157/9) in their maiden outing at this venue. In their second affair, LSG (155/4) eased their way to a six-wicket win over DC (149/3).

RCB How have RCB fared at this venue?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won two of their five fixtures at this venue. RCB (86/1) beat Deccan Chargers (82) in the third-place playoff (2010). In this edition, RCB (132/7) stunned KKR (128) by three wickets. Among their losses, RCB (149/9) had succumbed to MI by 35 runs (2010). RCB couldn't overcome PBKS and CSK this season, losing by five wickets and 23 runs respectively.

Information Who have fared better at DYP - pacers or spinners?

Over the last five matches, DYP has clocked a total of 57 wickets (including five run-outs). Pacers are the clear favorites without a question, picking up 34 scalps. Moreover, they pocketed nine in the last fixture. Spinners have claimed only 18 wickets.

Information LSG vs RCB: Telecast details

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network across languages. Viewers can live-stream the game on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match is available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.