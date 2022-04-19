Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner announce death of baby boy

Written by Sumedh Chaudhry Apr 19, 2022, 04:34 am 1 min read

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, on Monday, said that one of his newborn twins has passed away. The couple was expecting twins but Ronaldo revealed that his partner had given birth to a girl, while their son died. "Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote.

Grief The couple has asked for privacy

Ronaldo and his partner have requested for privacy at this difficult time. The couple had announced that they were expecting twins on October 28. The Manchester United star is a father to four other kids, two sons Cristiano Jr and Mateo, and two daughters, Eva and Alana. Several clubs, including United, offered their condolences to the footballer.