Statistical comparison between Ferguson and Guardiola in the Premier League

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 11:50 pm 3 min read

Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2016, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola has stamped his authority in the Premier League. His side has gone on to dominate the league, scripting several records in the process. Guardiola can be regarded as perhaps the best in business after former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Here we do a statistical comparison.

United Ferguson helped United win a record 13 honors

Manchester United lead the chart in terms of winning the most PL honors to date. They have pocketed 13 league titles and all of them have come under Sir Alex. United have won the title in 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, and 2012-13. Meanwhile, Fergie also saw United finish as runners-up under him on five occasions.

Context Why does it matter?

Ferguson is the best manager in PL history, managing United for two decades since the competition's inception in 1992.

The league's most decorated manager was respected by one and all.

He retired in 2013, leaving a rich legacy behind.

Pep is into his sixth season as Man City manager and the influence he has had is remarkable.

His side is the best in England.

Guardiola Pep Guardiola has won three PL titles

After finishing third in his debut season, Guardiola saw his City side break a pile of Premier League records in 2017-18. City won the trophy after collecting 100 points from 38 matches (record). They also scored 106 goals (record). They collected 98 points the following season, winning another honor. Guardiola won his third PL title in 2020-21. Overall, City have won five PL honors.

Fergie PL Ferguson's Premier League numbers

Ferguson managed 810 games in the Premier League, winning 528, drawing 168, and losing 114. United hammered 1,627 goals under Fergie, besides letting in 703. Ferguson won 27 Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He was also adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season on 11 occasions (1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13).

Guardiola PL Guardiola's Premier League numbers

Guardiola has managed 212 Premier League matches to date, winning 158, drawing 25, and losing 29. His side has forwarded 520 goals, besides letting in 169 goals. He has won 11 Premier League Manager of the Month awards. Guardiola has been adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season on three occasions (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21). He will target a fourth award in 2021-22.

Records Notable records held Fergie and Guardiola

Fergie's United hold the record for three successive PL titles won (2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10). Guardiola's City has the record for the biggest title-winning margin (19 points in 2017-18). City also have the joint-best tally of most wins in a single season (32) under Guardiola in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. City have the record for most consecutive away wins (12), besides joint-most successive wins (18).