Carabao Cup, Manchester City and Liverpool secure wins: Records broken

Manchester City tamed League One side Wycombe 6-1

Carabao Cup defenders Manchester City thrashed League One side Wycombe 6-1 in the third round of the domestic tournament. City, who started the game with five academy players, saw their established attacking stars run riot after going down early on. Meanwhile, Liverpool beat Norwich City 3-0 to advance as well. Here we present the key records that were broken.

City dazzle against Wycombe

Wycombe took a stunning lead through Brandon Hanlan, but Kevin De Bruyne equalized seven minutes later. Royad Mahrez scored a brace in either side of half-time, with Phil Foden and Ferran Torres also finding the net, beating veteran goal-keeper David Stockdale. 19-year-old Cole Palmer, who came on as a substitute, added the sixth with his first goal for the club.

Notable numbers for Man City players

De Bruyne now has 10 goals in the Carabao Cup. The five-time winner has achieved the mark in 2 games. Mahrez had an excellent game, scoring a brace and providing an assist. As per Squawka Football, he created seven chances, had five shots, and had a 93% pass accuracy. Ferran Torres scored his third goal this season for Man City in seven appearances.

Liverpool down Norwich City 3-0

Takumi Minamino scored a brace as Liverpool beat fellow Norwich City at Carrow Road to reach the fourth round. Minamino produced a sharp turn and finish from Divock Origi's knockdown to help Liverpool take an early lead. Caoimhin Kelleher then denied Norwich an equalizer before half-time, saving Christos Tzolis' penalty. Origi headed in Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross five minutes after the break before Minamino scored.

Feats achieved by Chamberlain and Minamino

Liverpool mid-fielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain assisted a goal for the first time since the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace in December 2020. Minamino is now the first player to score each of his first six competitive goals for the Reds away from Anfield.

Carabao Cup: A look at the results

Brentford 7-0 Oldham Athletic Burnley 4-1 Rochdale Fulham 0-0 Leeds United (Leeds win 6-5 via penalties) Man City 6-1 Wycombe Norwich 0-3 Liverpool Preston 4-1 Cheltenham QPR 2-2 Everton (QPR win 8-7 via penalties) Sheffield United 2-2 Southampton (Southampton win 4-2 via penalties) Watford 1-3 Stoke City Wigan 0-2 Sunderland