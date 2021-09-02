Roberto Firmino vs Anthony Martial: Decoding the key stats

Roberto Firmino has been prolific for Liverpool

Liverpool stalwart Roberto Firmino has contributed immensely towards the club's success in recent years. Firmino suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea last weekend. He will hope to recover soon and play a pivotal part in helping the Reds. Meanwhile, after an injury-ravaged 2020-21 season, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has a crucial campaign ahead of him. We decode their stats.

Firmino's Premier League stats

In 214 Premier League appearances, Firmino has netted 67 goals, besides contributing with 42 assists. He has scored 16 headers, 35 with his right foot, 15 with his left foot, including two penalties. Out of his 506 shots, 217 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 13 times. Firmino has created 60 big chances.

Martial's Premier League stats

Martial has made 170 Premier League appearances, scoring 55 goals and making 26 assists. He has five headed goals, 39 with his right foot, 11 with his left foot, including two penalties. Out of his 311 shots, 144 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork five times. Martial has created 39 big chances.

Career stats of Firmino and Martial

Brazilian international Firmino started his career with Figueirense FC and scored 12 goals in 53 matches. He played for 1899 Hoffenheim next in Germany, scoring 49 goals in 153 matches. For Liverpool, he has netted 88 goals in 295 games. Martial made four appearances for Lyon before playing 70 times for Monaco (15 goals). For United, he has managed 78 goals in 261 matches.

Both players have won a few number of trophies

Firmino has won one Premier League honor with Liverpool, besides the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. He has been a runner-up in the Champions League, Europa League, and the League Cup. Martial has won the FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, and the Community Shield with United. He has been a runner-up in Super Cup and Europa League too.

What about individual awards in the Premier League?

In the Premier League, Martial won the Player of the Month award in September 2015. Firmino is yet to win an individual award in the PL.