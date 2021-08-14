Premier League, Manchester United beat Leeds United: Records broken

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick for Manchester United

A Bruno Fernandes hat-trick helped Manchester United beat rivals Leeds United 5-1 in gameweek 1 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. United went 1-0 into half-time before Luke Ayling equalized for the visitors. However, United regained their lead and bossed the show from thereon. This was a great start for United in front of fans at Old Trafford. Here's more.

Records scripted by Pogba and Fernandes

Paul Pogba is the seventh different player to register four assists in a single PL match. He is also the first Manchester United player to do so. Fernandes is the first United player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of a league season since Lou Macari versus Birmingham (1977-78). His hat-trick is the 10th scored on the opening weekend in PL history.

How did the match pan out?

Fernandes opened the scoring on the half-hour mark before Ayling's thunderous strike drew Leeds level early in the second half. Mason Greenwood helped United regain their lead with a crisp finish less than two minutes later. Goalline technology was used for Fernandes' second as the 26-year-old quickly completed his hat-trick with a thumping finish from Victor Lindelof's pass. Fred added United's fourth goal.

Fernandes races to 29 Premier League goals in 52 appearances

Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, Fernandes has been directly involved in 48 Premier League goals (29 goals, 19 assists). This is four more than any other player in this period.

Unique feat for Fernandes

As per William Hill, Fernandes has become the 10th player to score a hat-trick on the opening weekend of the PL season. All three of Fernandes' goals were assisted by Pogba.

