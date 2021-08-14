Premier League, Manchester United beat Leeds United: Records broken
A Bruno Fernandes hat-trick helped Manchester United beat rivals Leeds United 5-1 in gameweek 1 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. United went 1-0 into half-time before Luke Ayling equalized for the visitors. However, United regained their lead and bossed the show from thereon. This was a great start for United in front of fans at Old Trafford. Here's more.
Records scripted by Pogba and Fernandes
Paul Pogba is the seventh different player to register four assists in a single PL match. He is also the first Manchester United player to do so. Fernandes is the first United player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of a league season since Lou Macari versus Birmingham (1977-78). His hat-trick is the 10th scored on the opening weekend in PL history.
How did the match pan out?
Fernandes opened the scoring on the half-hour mark before Ayling's thunderous strike drew Leeds level early in the second half. Mason Greenwood helped United regain their lead with a crisp finish less than two minutes later. Goalline technology was used for Fernandes' second as the 26-year-old quickly completed his hat-trick with a thumping finish from Victor Lindelof's pass. Fred added United's fourth goal.
Fernandes races to 29 Premier League goals in 52 appearances
Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, Fernandes has been directly involved in 48 Premier League goals (29 goals, 19 assists). This is four more than any other player in this period.
Unique feat for Fernandes
As per William Hill, Fernandes has become the 10th player to score a hat-trick on the opening weekend of the PL season. All three of Fernandes' goals were assisted by Pogba.
Five-star United thrash Leeds
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ - Perfect start@ManUtd 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚒𝚛 𝟸𝟷/𝟸𝟸 𝚌𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚒𝚐𝚗 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚊 𝚍𝚎𝚟𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚠𝚒𝚗 𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝙻𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚜#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/sAfoosvp7u— Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2021