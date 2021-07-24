Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has extended his stay at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal, extending his stay until 2024, with an option for a further year. The club has decided to back Solskjaer despite him not winning any trophies. Solskjaer took over as interim manager of Man United on December 19, 2018. On March 28, 2020, United confirmed Solskjaer as their permanent manager. Here's more.

Ed Woodward says United are confident under Ole's leadership

United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward said that the club is confident under Ole's leadership and is heading in the right direction. "We are more confident than ever that, under Ole's leadership, we are heading in the right direction," said Woodward. "Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch."

United have improved under Solskjaer over the last two seasons

In the 2019-20 season, Solskjaer helped United finish third in a delayed Premier League campaign impacted by the coronavirus. He also saw his side make it to the semi-finals of the Europa League, League Cup, and FA Cup. United finished second in the Premier League 2020-21 season and reached the Europa League final, losing 11-10 on penalties against Villarreal.

Solskjaer reacts after signing new deal

After signing the new contract, a delighted Solskjaer said it's an exciting time for the club. "Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success," he said.

Solskjaer highlights United's need of winning trophies

Solskjaer also said he has a fantastic coaching team around him and they are ready to take the next step. He also highlighted that United need to be winning the biggest and best trophies and the club is striving for the same, improving on and off the pitch. Lastly, Ole said he cannot wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho completes £73m move to Manchester United

On Friday, England winger Jadon Sancho completed his move to United from Borussia Dortmund. The Premier League club announced the signing as Sancho became the second most expensive English player of all time behind skipper Harry Maguire. Sancho has joined United on a five-year deal worth £73m. Solskjaer said Sancho will form an integral part of his squad for years to come.