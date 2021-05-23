Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea secure top-four berths: Records broken

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League 2020-21 season

Liverpool sealed a fifth successive win in the Premier League 2020-21 season to take third place and qualify for the Champions League. The Reds beat Crystal Palace to topple Chelsea, who finished fourth despite a shocking defeat against Aston Villa (2-1). Meanwhile, Leicester City were stunned by Tottenham 4-2 and claimed fifth place. The fight went on until the death. Here are the details.

How did the action fold for these three clubs?

Palace started well against Liverpool but the hosts saw Sadio Mane score a brace (one in each half). In the Leicester-Tottenham encounter, Jamie Vardy scored a penalty to put his side ahead. Harry Kane leveled the proceedings but Vardy scored another penalty. However, Tottenham hit back and sealed a thrilling encounter. Villa went 2-0 up before Ben Chilwell scored one for the Blues.

Liverpool unbeaten in 10 league games, Mane scripts these feats

Liverpool ended the season, going unbeaten in 10 Premier League games (W8 D2). Sadio Mane has now scored 10+ goals in every Premier League season he has played (7 seasons). Mane ended the season with 15 goals in all competitions. He now has 94 Premier League goals (21 for Southampton). He has now netted in eight consecutive Premier League games against the Eagles.

Leicester vs Tottenham: Vardy scripts these records

As per Sky Sports, Vardy has scored two penalties in a Premier League game for the third time this season. The veteran forward has now scored 26 league penalties, with only five players scoring more. Vardy ended this season with 15 Premier League goals and now has 118 in the competition.

Kane smashes 15th Premier League goal against Leicester

Harry Kane netted his 15th career Premier League goal against Leicester. He raced to 23 Premier League goals this season and 33 overall in all competitions. Kane now has 167 Premier League goals. Kane has been involved in 37 league goals for Tottenham this term (23 goals, 14 assists). This is his best tally in a single campaign in the competition.

Manchester clubs end the season with victories

Premier League champions Manchester City ended the season with a victory against Everton (5-0). Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, and Phil Foden scored before Sergio Aguero netted a brace. Pep Guardiola's side finished on 86 points (W27, D5, L6). Meanwhile, a second-string Manchester United outfit beat Wolves 2-1 to finish on 74 points (W21 D11 L6). They remained unbeaten away from home this season.

Traore scripts this record against Chelsea, El Ghazi shines

As per Opta, Bertrand Traore is the 25th different player to score against Chelsea in the Premier League having played for the Blues in the competition. Notably, no team has had more different former players score against them (Spurs also 25). Anwar El Ghazi is the second player to reach 10 Premier League goals for Villa this season (after Ollie Watkins).

Unique record for Chelsea

As per Opta, Chelsea are the first side since Everton in 1910-11 to finish in the top four in the English top-flight despite having no player reach double-figures in the league that season. Jorginho finished the league season as Chelsea's highest scorer with seven goals.

