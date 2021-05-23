Asia Cup 2021 postponed to 2023 due to hectic calendar

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 10:22 pm

Asia Cup 2021 postponed due to packed international calendar

In a major development, the 2021 edition of the Asia Cup has been officially postponed to 2023 due to a packed calendar. A statement by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the same on Monday. The tournament, which was set to be hosted by Sri Lanka this year, didn't find any window due to the re-jigged cricket schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement

Here is the official statement

"The ACC Executive Board, in face of the risks and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the difficult decision to postpone the Asia Cup 2020 to 2021," said the release. It further added, "However, on account of a packed FTP, it has been concluded that there is no practical window in the year"

Tournament

Pakistan are the hosts of Asia Cup 2022

The upcoming Asia Cup edition was scheduled to be played in September, last year. However, it was postponed to June 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament was supposed to be played in SL after the Pakistan board exchanged hosting rights with SLC for the next two editions. Now, Pakistan retain rights for the 2022 edition, with SL taking over for the 2023 season.

Cancelation

What led to the cancelation of Asia Cup 2021?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two marquee T20 tournaments, the IPL and PSL had to be postponed midway. While the PSL will likely be held in June, a window for the remaining IPL season is yet to be decided. The Lanka Premier League and BPL are also due to be played. Moreover, the international assignments left no room to conduct the Asia Cup.

History

India won the 2018 Asia Cup in UAE

Since 2008, the Asia Cup hasn't been hosted by Pakistan. Sri Lanka hosted the 2010 edition, while the next three editions (2012, 2014, and 2016) were held in Bangladesh. The Rohit Sharma-led India won the last Asia Cup in 2018, which took place in the UAE. Just like the 2016 edition, this year's tournament would have been a T20 affair as well.