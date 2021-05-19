PSL: PCB gets clearance to host remaining season in UAE

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 06:02 pm

Remainder of PSL 2021 to be held in the UAE

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received a green signal by the Abu Dhabi government to stage the reminder of Pakistan Super League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the government has put forward a special condition, which states that everyone involved in the tournament should be vaccinated against COVID-19. Here is more on the same.

Details

PCB might face several hurdles

As stated, everyone involved in the league, including players, officials, broadcast and production staff, should have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before being part of the tournament. Moreover, the incoming travel restrictions in the UAE from several countries might be another hurdle for the PCB. Due to the same reason, it was reported earlier that the PSL can't be held in the UAE.

Plans

Earlier, Karachi was announced as host venue

The PCB had previously announced that the remaining PSL games will be played in Karachi between June 1 and 20. However, the impact of COVID-19 in Karachi forced the Pakistani board to consider other possibilities. The 2021 edition of the tournament was suspended on March 3 as several players and support staff in Karachi contracted the deadly virus.

Delay

Delay in pre-departure plans

The PSL 2021 is due to resume on June 1. However, the quarantine terms in both Pakistan and Abu Dhabi might postpone the resumption. Notably, the franchises in Pakistan have been asked to wait before finalizing their pre-departure plans. They have been told that the departure from Pakistan has been delayed. The routine was supposed to start today.

Information

A total of 20 PSL matches yet to be played

A total of 20 PSL matches are still remaining after the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to bio-bubble breaches. At the moment, Karachi Kings lead the standings, having won three games and lost two. They are followed by Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

UAE

The inaugural PSL season was held in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had hosted the inaugural season of PSL that was won by Islamabad United. As many as two venues, Dubai and Sharjah, were used. In 2020, the UAE also hosted the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) as India couldn't conduct the tournament due to COVID-19 outbreak. It could still be a possible venue for the impending T20 World Cup.