Pakistan Super League gets postponed indefinitely: Details hereLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 01:40 pm
The ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2021 has been postponed with immediate effect due to the outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases in the last few days.
The decision was taken in a meeting between the organizing committee and the team owners and management on Thursday.
The previous edition too had seen a postponement during the knockouts.
Here are the details.
Statement
Here's the official statement
The PCB issued an official statement regarding the postponement.
"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February."
Quote
PCB to follow these steps
The statement further added: "The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides."
Twitter Post
PSL 6 gets postponed
📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.
Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8
#HBLPSL6