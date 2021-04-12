Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 12:20 am

Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Tottenham 3-1 in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The win helped Manchester United get 63 points and cut the gap on Manchester City (74). Tottenham remain on seventh position, six points below a Champions League spot. United look determined to keep their second place intact. Here we present the records broken.

TOTMUN How did the match pan out?

Manchester United saw Edinson Cavani get the side a first-half lead with a smooth finish from Paul Pogba's pass but the goal was controversially ruled out following a video assistant referee consultation. Son-Heung Min put Spurs ahead before the break but the visitors hit back after half-time. Fred scored the equalizer before Cavani got a goal. Mason Greenwood added the third in injury-time.

Opta stats Unwanted records for Jose Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is winless in his past five home matches against teams he has previously managed (D2 L3), having won 12 in a row between 2002 and 2018. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has suffered 10 league defeats in a single season for the first time in his entire managerial career.

Stat attack Notable records scripted in the match

In English top-flight history, United's are currently on a 23-game unbeaten run away from home in the league (W15 D8). They are only behind Arsenal (27 games). Tottenham have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. That's second only to Brighton (20). This is the most a Mourinho side has dropped from winning positions in a single EPL campaign.

Feats Impressive feats registered in this match