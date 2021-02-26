Manchester City will be aiming to break a host of records when they face West Ham United in gameweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. City, who have a 10-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, are aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 27 games. Fourth-placed West Ham would hope to end that run. Here's more.

Form guide A look at the form guide of both sides

Since losing against Tottenham back in November this season, Man City are unbeaten in 17 Premier League games (W15 D2). Notably, they have kept 13 clean sheets in this phase, including in eight of their last 10 games. City have also won 13 successive Premier League matches. West Ham have lost just once in their 10 Premier League games (W7 D2 L1).

Head-to-head Man City vs West Ham: Head-to-head facts

The two sides have faced each other on 39 occasions in the Premier League. City have the upper hand, winning 23 times. There have been seven draws, whereas, the Hammers have won nine times. West Ham are winless in 11 games against Manchester City in all competitions since a 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015.

Man City Notable stats of Man City

Manchester City have not trailed at any point in their past 17 league fixtures. They have conceded just four goals. City have registered 15 clean sheets so far in the league this season. As per Opta, this is the most by any team after 25 top-flight games since 2008-09. Ilkay Gundogan has scored nine league goals in 2021, four more than any other player.

West Ham Notable stats of West Ham