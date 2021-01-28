Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea reign started off with a stalemate as Wolves secured a point at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel, who was appointed Chelsea boss after Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday, had just one training session with the side. The Blues failed to carve out chances and this will be something Tuchel will want to work on. Here we present the records broken.

CHEWOL How did the match pan out?

It was a good point away from home for Wolves as they showed enough value. Wolves goal-keeper Rui Patricio produced good saves to keep out Antonio Rudiger's header and Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected attempt. Chelsea's Ben Chilwell fired one shot over the bar but Wolves, who hit the bar through Pedro Neto and gave a debut to striker Willian Jose, looked composed for a point.

Opta stats Thomas Tuchel scripts these records

Tuchel is the first Chelsea manager since Rafael Benitez in November 2012 to draw his first game in charge of the club, which was also a 0-0 at Stamford Bridge (versus Manchester City). Tuchel has seen his team keep a clean sheet in each of their last four league games (three for PSG and one for Chelsea) to not concede in 415 minutes.

Feats More notable records for the Blues

As per Opta, the Blues had 78.9% possession and completed 820 passes against Wolves - since the start of 2003-04, these are both the highest totals by a team in their manager's first Premier League game in charge. Meanwhile, Chelsea's 433 successful passes were the most by a Tuchel team in the first half of a top-flight game since May 2016.

Stat attack Eighth-placed Chelsea surpass City's feat