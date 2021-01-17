James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored a goal each to help Leicester City beat Southampton 2-0 in a crunch Premier League encounter. With this win, Leicester have moved past Liverpool to go second in the standings. Leicester have 35 points from 18 games and trail leaders Manchester United (36), who face Liverpool tonight. Southampton, who were without several key players dropped down to eighth.

LEISOU Maddison and Barnes get the job done for Leicester

Southampton dominated the early stages as Leicester looked passive, however, it was Barnes who forced Alex McCarthy to make a save with the game's first shot on target. Ryan Bertrand and Will Smallbone went close for Southampton but failed to score. Maddison opened the scoring after firing in from a tight angle after 37 minutes. Barnes added a second deep into second-half stoppage-time.

Stats Notable stats scripted in the Leicester-Southampton encounter

As per Opta, Jamie Vardy had seven shots against Southampton - his highest ever tally in a Premier League game without scoring. Leicester earned their first home league victory against Southampton since April 2016. It ended a run of four without a win against the Saints at King Power Stadium. Southampton have scored just six goals in their last six Premier League games.

Squawka stats Leicester City script these records

As per Squawka Football, Leicester's Youri Tielemans had not registered a single assist in the Premier League season before Saturday's game versus Southampton. He set up both Leicester goals. Leicester have scored 23 goals via English players in the Premier League this season, at least five more than any other side in the competition.

Information Maddison scripts this record for Leicester