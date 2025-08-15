China's Biwin launches SSD the size of a SIM card
What's the story
Chinese storage manufacturer Biwin has unveiled a revolutionary new type of solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the "Mini SSD." The innovative storage solution, also referred to as the "1517" by another manufacturer, is set to make its debut in two state-of-the-art gaming portables. The Mini SSD offers a unique combination of compact size and high-speed performance, making it an ideal choice for portable devices.
Tech specs
The Mini SSD comes in 3 storage capacities
The Mini SSD measures just 15mm x 17mm x 1.4mm, making it smaller than a US penny and slightly bigger than a Micro-SD card or Micro-SIM card. But don't let its small size fool you. The storage solution can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 3,700MB/s over a PCIe 4x2 connection. The Mini SSD comes in three storage capacities—512GB, 1TB, and an impressive 2TB option.
Speed test
It can outperform MicroSD Express cards
To put the Mini SSD's speed into perspective, consider the new MicroSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2. These cards offer a theoretical maximum speed of 985MB/s, which is less than a third of what the Mini SSD can achieve. While a full-size SD Express card could theoretically beat Mini SSD at 3,940MB/s, it would be almost double in size compared to Biwin's creation.
Adaptability
The Mini SSD is designed for a range of devices
Biwin's Mini SSD is designed for a range of devices, including laptops, tablets, phones, and cameras. It comes with its own dedicated slot that works just like smartphone SIM card slots. The company claims the Mini SSD offers IP68 water and dust resistance and can survive drops from as high as three meters. This makes it an ideal choice for portable devices that are often exposed to harsh conditions. Their pricing detials are yet to be disclosed.