China's Biwin launches SSD the size of a SIM card

Chinese storage manufacturer Biwin has unveiled a revolutionary new type of solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the "Mini SSD." The innovative storage solution, also referred to as the "1517" by another manufacturer, is set to make its debut in two state-of-the-art gaming portables. The Mini SSD offers a unique combination of compact size and high-speed performance, making it an ideal choice for portable devices.

Tech specs The Mini SSD comes in 3 storage capacities The Mini SSD measures just 15mm x 17mm x 1.4mm, making it smaller than a US penny and slightly bigger than a Micro-SD card or Micro-SIM card. But don't let its small size fool you. The storage solution can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 3,700MB/s over a PCIe 4x2 connection. The Mini SSD comes in three storage capacities—512GB, 1TB, and an impressive 2TB option.

Speed test It can outperform MicroSD Express cards To put the Mini SSD's speed into perspective, consider the new MicroSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2. These cards offer a theoretical maximum speed of 985MB/s, which is less than a third of what the Mini SSD can achieve. While a full-size SD Express card could theoretically beat Mini SSD at 3,940MB/s, it would be almost double in size compared to Biwin's creation.