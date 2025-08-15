New genetic test can predict obesity risk in kids
Scientists have created a genetic test that can predict if a child under five is likely to face obesity as an adult.
By checking certain genes, the test gives doctors and families a chance to step in early—important, since intervening at this point can have a significant impact on instilling healthier habits regarding diet or activity levels.
Test built from data on over 5 million people
The test, called a polygenic risk score (PGS), was built from data on over five million people by hundreds of researchers.
For European kids, it explains about 35% of BMI differences at age 18 and is almost twice as accurate as older models.
It helps spot kids at higher genetic risk before outside factors like diet or environment take over.
Test doesn't work as well for everyone
Right now, the PGS doesn't work as well for everyone—like some African populations—because the data mostly came from other groups.
Also, studies show that even if you're genetically at risk, healthy habits can still make a difference: people with high scores lost more weight on lifestyle programs but sometimes gained it back later.