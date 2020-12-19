Everton host Arsenal in gameweek 14 of the Premier League 2020-21 season later tonight. The Toffees are placed fifth and have won the last two league games against Chelsea and Leicester City respectively. They will want to win a third successive game. Meanwhile, Arsenal are winless in six league matches and have been poor all around. Here's the match preview.

EVEARS Everton vs Arsenal: Team news and selection

Everton mid-fielder Allan is sidelined for the festive period after sustaining a hamstring injury against Leicester City. James Rodriguez is still recovering from a calf injury but Seamus Coleman is available after missing five games. Meanwhile, Arsenal have reported several unspecified injury "doubts" ahead of the trip to Goodison Park. Granit Xhaka and Gabriel are suspended as Thomas Partey remains sidelined.

EVEARS Everton will be the favorites against Arsenal

Everton have kept two successive clean sheets and that will have a positive impact on them. Carlo Ancelotti's men have the attributes to hurt Arsenal, who are lacking confidence. Everton have picked up form once again and a win at home will be massive. For the Gunners, they will hope to build from the 1-1 draw at Southampton. It's a must-win scenario for Arsenal.

Info Fantasy Dream11 and predicted starting XI of both teams

Fantasy Dream11 (4-3-3): Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mina, Keane; Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Ceballos; Richarlison (c), Calvert-Lewin, Aubameyang (vc). Everton predicted starting XI: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Kenny; Iwobi, Gomes, Doucoure, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin. Arsenal predicted starting XI: Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang. Match prediction: Everton could seal a 2-1 victory against the Gunners.

Stat attack Presenting the major stats ahead of the match

The Toffees will be looking to keep three league clean sheets at home versus Arsenal for the first time since 1969. Notably, Everton did not face a single shot on target in the second half of their wins against Chelsea and Leicester City. Arsenal have won only once in nine league games. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have 13 victories in 33 Premier League games.

