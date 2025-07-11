'Trolling comes from...': Devgn on Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
What's the story
During the trailer launch of Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn spoke about the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film Sardaar Ji 3. The Punjabi comedy faced backlash after Pakistani actor Hania Aamir was cast in it amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. When asked about this, Devgn took a neutral stance, trying to look at the situation through everyone's eyes.
Actor's perspective
'Will not blame anybody...'
Devgn said, "Dekhiye, I don't know where the trolling comes from, what's wrong, what's right, I'm not in his shoes to comment on that." "He must have his own problems, and the rest are thinking from their own point of view." He added that when two people have different perspectives, they can be solved through conversation. "So I will not blame anybody and I will not say someone is right, or someone is wrong. They need a conversation."
Film details
Meanwhile, Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer is out now
Meanwhile, Devgn will reprise his role as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, which is set in Scotland. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh. The trailer for the film was launched on Friday and is set to release in theaters on July 25. On the other hand, Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 was only released overseas, but despite that has managed to become 2025's biggest Punjabi film so far.