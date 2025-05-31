'Detective Sherdil': Diljit Dosanjh's mystery drama heads to ZEE5
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen in an interesting role in the upcoming mystery-comedy Detective Sherdil.
The film, which was shot in Budapest, will premiere on ZEE5 on June 20, reported Variety.
It is the second collaboration between Dosanjh and writer-producer Ali Abbas Zafar after their critically acclaimed Netflix film Jogi.
Directorial debut
'Detective Sherdil' marks Ravi Chhabria's directorial debut
Detective Sherdil marks the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabria, who has served as an assistant director to Zafar on Bollywood blockbusters such as Sultan, Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The screenplay was written by Zafar, Sagar Bajaj, and Chhabriya.
The film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas in key roles.
Film details
'Detective Sherdil' blends suspense, mystery with humor
The film follows a unique detective who is assigned to solve an extraordinary case.
The project promises a blend of suspense and mystery with wit and humor.
ZEE5's business head for Hindi-language content, Kaveri Das, said, "At ZEE5, we understand the enduring charm of a good whodunit - but we also know today's viewers want more than just clues and culprits."
"With Detective Sherdil, we're dialing up the mystery and mixing it with a twist of wit and unconventional storytelling."
Producer insights
Zafar and Mehra's thoughts on 'Detective Sherdil'
Producer Zafar said he was sure to work with Dosanjh again after Jogi.
"He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now, as we bring Detective Sherdil to audiences on ZEE5, I still can't believe we've wrapped up our second collaboration."
Producer Himanshu Mehra also praised Dosanjh's versatility in handling both humor and suspense.
Dosanjh's last release was Jatt & Juliet 3 in 2024.