'KBC' promo: Rishab Shetty mimics Rajinikanth; Big B reenacts 'Agneepath'
What's the story
The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will feature actor Rishab Shetty on the hot seat. A new promo for the episode shows a fun interaction between host Amitabh Bachchan and Shetty, where the latter is seen imitating superstar Rajinikanth's signature walk. Shetty also told a childhood story to the audience about how his father brought a TV home, which would show movies from around India if it was positioned a certain way.
Promo highlights
Shetty asks Bachchan to say 'Vijay Dinanath Chauhan' line
Shetty not only imitates Rajinikanth but also Mohanlal's unique way of tucking his lungi, much to the delight of everyone present. Later, he asks Bachchan if he could hear him deliver his famous Agneepath dialogue as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. The veteran actor readily agrees, leaving both Shetty and the audience cheering in delight.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, aaj raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par.@SrBachchan#KBC#KaunBanegaCrorepati#AmitabhBachchan#KBC2025#JahanAkalHaiWahanAkadHai#KBC17#StayTunedpic.twitter.com/7G0CxTctrZ— sonytv (@SonyTV) October 17, 2025
Film achievements
Meanwhile, on Shetty's work front
Shetty's film Kantara: Chapter 1 was released on October 2 and has been a massive box office success. The Hombale Films production has earned ₹681 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk, and while the film has gotten mixed reviews from critics, audiences have appreciated Shetty's performance. The KBC episode featuring Shetty will air on Friday at 9:00pm on Sony Television.