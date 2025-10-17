Rishab Shetty mimics Rajinikanth

'KBC' promo: Rishab Shetty mimics Rajinikanth; Big B reenacts 'Agneepath'

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:52 pm Oct 17, 202504:52 pm

What's the story

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will feature actor Rishab Shetty on the hot seat. A new promo for the episode shows a fun interaction between host Amitabh Bachchan and Shetty, where the latter is seen imitating superstar Rajinikanth's signature walk. Shetty also told a childhood story to the audience about how his father brought a TV home, which would show movies from around India if it was positioned a certain way.