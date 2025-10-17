'Greater Kalesh' review: Ahsaas Channa's Netflix film misses the mark

Ahsaas Channa's new Netflix special, Greater Kalesh, is directed by Aditya Chandiok. Written by Ritu Mago, it also stars Supriya Raina Shukla and Poojan Chhabra in key roles. A bit too fast-paced at just 52 minutes, the drama begins well, capturing the mayhem of middle-class Indian homes, but soon veers off track, never to get back on the right path again.

Plot How much chaos is too much chaos? Channa (Hostel Daze, Kota Factory) stars as Twinkle Handa, who works in Bengaluru and returns to her home in Delhi for Diwali. Little does she know that the real firecrackers await her at home, and her family is hiding several secrets from her. As the Handa household turns insanely chaotic before their Diwali party, Twinkle tries to fix everything before time runs out.

#1 Starts on a relatable note Greater Kalesh has a smart, funny title, and you instantly know that it'll underline the endless fights that dominate every Indian home ahead of a festival. The film delivers on that promise, but overall, it's so undercooked that you can't devote yourself to it completely even when you try. Everything feels too contrived; a desperate attempt to become another project which encapsulates Delhi's vibe.

#2 Feels a bit too cluttered Several shows and films (many on Netflix) have treated Delhi as a full-fledged character, interweaving it into the central narrative. Alas, Greater Kalesh blows up this opportunity. We always see the Handa family inside their home or in their colony, and I kept waiting to see the city that has shaped Twinkle. What's a Delhi story without a single shot of Connaught Place, anyway?

#3 The brief runtime harms the storytelling Greater Kalesh wants to do so much at once that it is unable to do anything properly. It wants to highlight the problems of the LGBTQ+ community and the patriarchy in Indian homes. It also aims to take a dig at sullen, judgmental relatives. But, since the runtime is so brief, every character and theme is in constant rush, and no sub-plot ever lands.

#4 The actors give their all, but that's not enough Channa tries to save the show, and Raina Shukla remains consistently watchable, but eventually, they cannot overpower the weak, flimsy writing. Greater Kalesh could have worked a lot better as a miniseries, since the characters could have been developed properly then. As it stands currently, everyone except Twinkle remains an enigma: we spend time with the characters, but we don't really know them.

#5 Too many familiar elements here Greater Kalesh loves formulaic predictability: the protagonist is trying to save her family, her parents' marriage is strained, and there's an annoying, younger sibling thrown in the mix. There's also the token best friend, who guides Twinkle and asks her to introspect whenever she goes wrong. Predictable projects can sometimes be enjoyable too, but Greater Kalesh struggles throughout.