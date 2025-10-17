'Bigg Boss 19': No elimination this week due to Diwali

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was reportedly filmed on Thursday this week, as host Salman Khan is scheduled to attend an event in Riyadh. Despite the initial voting trends indicating that Khanna and Tiwari were safe with the highest number of votes, Chahar and Giri were in the elimination danger zone. However, a twist awaits as all contestants are reportedly safe this week.

Fan anticipation

What to expect from 'Weekend Ka Vaar'?

After a week filled with intense drama and ugly spats, fans are eagerly waiting to see which contestants will be addressed by Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to online buzz, it looks like Amaal Mallik, Khanna, and Chahar are going to be at the receiving end of a scolding from Khan this weekend. Meanwhile, fans can stay tuned to the show on JioHotstar or Colors TV.