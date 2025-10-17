US singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Modi
American singer Mary Millben, a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks against the PM. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Millben said Gandhi doesn't have the "acumen" to be India's prime minister. Her comments came after Gandhi accused Modi of being "frightened" of US President Donald Trump.
Millben defended Modi's diplomacy with the US, saying it was strategic. "You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump." "PM Modi understands the long game and his diplomacy with the US is strategic," she wrote on X. "Just as @POTUS will always put America's interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India."
Millben further wrote, "And I applaud that. That's what Heads of State do. They do and say what is best for their country." "I don't expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don't possess the acumen to be PM of India." "Best to return to your 'I hate India' tour that has an audience of one - you."
Gandhi's criticism of Modi came after Trump claimed that he had convinced India to stop buying oil from Russia during a phone call, though the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no such phone call took place. The Congress leader said, "PM Modi is frightened of Trump. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil." He also pointed out Modi's congratulatory messages to Trump despite repeated snubs.