US singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Modi

American singer Mary Millben, a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's recent remarks against the PM. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Millben said Gandhi doesn't have the "acumen" to be India's prime minister. Her comments came after Gandhi accused Modi of being "frightened" of US President Donald Trump .

Diplomacy defense Millben defends Modi's US diplomacy Millben defended Modi's diplomacy with the US, saying it was strategic. "You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump." "PM Modi understands the long game and his diplomacy with the US is strategic," she wrote on X. "Just as @POTUS will always put America's interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India."

PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game and his diplomacy with the U.S. is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that.… https://t.co/4p0HNRCAv2 — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) October 17, 2025

Tour reference 'Return to your I Hate India tour': Millben to Gandhi Millben further wrote, "And I applaud that. That's what Heads of State do. They do and say what is best for their country." "I don't expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don't possess the acumen to be PM of India." "Best to return to your 'I hate India' tour that has an audience of one - you."